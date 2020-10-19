Home

Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Jeff Smith Notice
SMITH Jeff Suddenly but peacefully at home
on 10th October 2020. Beloved husband of Shell, loving dad of Mandy, Jamie, Connor and the late Steven, father-in-law of Steve and Cath, granda to Liam, Jack and Ellie, son in law to Tommy and Ellen. Funeral to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only, donations welcome to Cancer Research UK. Please wear something blue.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020
