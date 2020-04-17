Home

Jen Clark

Notice Condolences

Jen Clark Notice
Clark Marsden Peacefully at Harton Grange
on April 2nd aged 75 years,
Jen (née Catchpole).
Devoted wife of Chris, much loved
mam of Helen and Joanna,
dear mother in law
of Philip and Darin,
also treasured grandma of
Alex, Joe, Oscar and Lottie.
Private funeral service due to
current situation at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday April 22nd at 11.15am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields, Tel 01914565858
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
