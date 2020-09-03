Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jen Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jen Sharp

Notice Condolences

Jen Sharp Notice
Sharp Jen
(Née Jenny Fittis)
On 20th August 2020,
in her 87th year, peacefully, at home, in her sons loving arms. Cherished and revered daughter of the late Molly and Fred. Worshipped and devoted wife of the late Ian. Totally adored, perfect and adoring mother to Rod and Jennifer. An amazing grandmother, devoted to and beloved by Joseph, Sam and Niamh. A lifelong friend to so very many. Jen was loved by all who ever knew her.
We give thanks to God for her long, humble and truly courageous life.

Service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th September at 2:45pm. God bless you,
our beloved one.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -