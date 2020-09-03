|
|
|
Sharp Jen
(Née Jenny Fittis)
On 20th August 2020,
in her 87th year, peacefully, at home, in her sons loving arms. Cherished and revered daughter of the late Molly and Fred. Worshipped and devoted wife of the late Ian. Totally adored, perfect and adoring mother to Rod and Jennifer. An amazing grandmother, devoted to and beloved by Joseph, Sam and Niamh. A lifelong friend to so very many. Jen was loved by all who ever knew her.
We give thanks to God for her long, humble and truly courageous life.
Service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th September at 2:45pm. God bless you,
our beloved one.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020