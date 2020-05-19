|
Slater South Shields Passed away peacefully in
Westoe Grange Care Home on Wednesday 13th May 2020
aged 95 years, Jessie.
Much loved wife of the late Bobby. Loving sister to Jenny and
sister in law to Harry.
Also a dear aunty to all her loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held
at South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 12:30pm.
Loved and remembered always.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 19, 2020