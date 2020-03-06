|
Bowen Jim
(Boldon Colliery) The family of the late James William Bowen would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended Jim's funeral and for all
the cards and flowers received.
Thanks to Len Ogilive of
Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church for the
beautiful service and all staff at
Co-op Funeralcare especially Cheryle and David for their caring and professional arrangements. Thanks also to Westoe Florists
for the amazing flowers.
We would also like to thank
The White House Nursing Home, Monkton Village for the outstanding care they showed to Jim during his stay with them. Special thanks to STDH, Palliative Care Team and Hospital Chaplaincy Service for their support and especially Ward 10 for the exemplary care they showed
to Jim and the family.
Isabel & Deborah.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020