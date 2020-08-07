|
|
|
Marrington Jim
(James Joseph -
formerly of Jarrow) It is with much sadness that the family wish to announce that Jim passed away after a short illness on 14th July 2020, aged 86 years.
Jim was the beloved husband of
Christine and loving father of
Anne, Jayne, Paul and Steven.
Much loved grandfather, loving
brother of Joan and Hilda
and loved uncle.
Following his retirement Jim enjoyed many years of good health and was able to travel extensively.
The funeral will take place at Hoddesdon Crematorium on Friday 14th August at 12pm.
Donations to The Macmillan Cancer Support, thank you.
Any enquiries to Michael Pinnock,
Funeral Directors, 10 Bush House,
Bush Fair, Harlow, CM18 6NS
01279 422123
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020