RANDLE (Boldon) Jim, aged 63 years. Sadly passed away at STDH ICU on 4th November 2020. Adored husband of 41 years and best friend of Julie. Much loved dad and hero of Philip & Jessica and treasured father-in-law of Julie. Doting granda of Niall, Lily and Martha. Proud eldest son and brother of Margaret and Jimmy, David, Paul and Mark.
The service will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 20th November at 12.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Vasculitis UK (online).
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020