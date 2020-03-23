Home

Stewart Jim Peacefully at home on
15th March 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Emily. Much loved dad of Dianne, Doreen, Karen, Paul, Julia, Mark and
father-in-law. A greatly loved granda, pops and great grandad. Brother to Betty, Tom, Ann,
Richard and Josie and respected friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Donations to Cancer Connections
in lieu of flowers please.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
1st April at 11.15am.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
