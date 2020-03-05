|
Todd The family of the late Jimmy wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the sympathy cards, floral tributes and donations of £351 received for the Glen Corner Trust.
Thanks to Drs and staff on Ward 19 at STDH, a special thanks to Kirsty, Paul and all the representatives from the various armed forces
who attended.
Thanks to Kim Thompson for a comforting service and Craig Button for going above and beyond, and all the staff of Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020