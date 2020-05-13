|
|
|
ARMSTRONG JARROW
Joan (nee Dickens) Passed away at home
with her family, aged 90 years.
Loving wife to John, mam to Jimmy, Ian and Heather. Adoring nana & great nana Joanie. Sleep tight.
Immediate family only to attend funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 11.15am. Donations to South Tyneside Foundation Trust and Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020