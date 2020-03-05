Home

(Jarrow) Passed away on Sunday 23rd February 2020, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Tom,
loving mother of Peter and Susan, loved grandma of Nick, Jade,
Anna and Matt, Joan will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Please meet for a
celebration of Joan's life at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th March at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
