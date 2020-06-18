|
|
|
Fairbairn (Late West Boldon) Peacefully in hospital
on 16th June 2020
aged 90 years, Joan.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
Much loved Mam to Alan and mother in law to Elise, also a very dear gran, great gran and sister.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
24th June 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for British Heart Foundation.
Joan will be resting at
Co-op Funeralcare,
Hedworth House, Boldon Colliery.
Any enquiries please ring
0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2020