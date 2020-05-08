|
|
|
FOSTER (West Boldon)
Peacefully in South Tyneside General Hospital on 3rd May 2020,
aged 86 years,
Joan (nee Batey).
Beloved wife of Ron,
loving mam of Michael and Stephen, dear mother in law of Anita and Allyson, much loved gran of Daniel, Catherine, Megan and Elizabeth, also, Cassandra, John and Mark.
A much loved great gran
of Scarlet and Aidan.
Family please meet at
South Shields crematorium
on Friday 15th May for 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Northumberland Air Ambulance
All Enquiries
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on May 8, 2020