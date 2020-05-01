|
|
|
HUNNAM South Shields Peacefully on the
24th April 2020, aged 84 years,
Joan (nee Quinn, formerly Robson). Much loved mam of Adrienne, Margaret and Patricia. Dear mother in law of Malcolm, Rob and Jon.
A devoted nanna and great nanna to all her loving grandchildren.
Loving sister to all
her brothers and sisters.
Private family funeral at
South Shields Crematorium .
A celebration of Joan's life will held at a later date. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 1, 2020