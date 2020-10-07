|
|
|
MARKWICK (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
September 24th after a long illness
with her family around her.
Joan (née Baker),
devoted wife of Ron,
beautiful mother of Nick and Chris,
mother-in-law of Meron and Debra,
much loved grandma of
Joshua, Abigail and Nathan.
Loved by everyone who met her.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's Church, South Shields
on Tuesday 13th October at 10:30am, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, macmillan.org.uk/donate
Due to current restrictions, numbers are limited at church
and the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020