Maughan Joan
(Hebburn) Died peacefully surrounded by family on 30th December 2019
at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead, aged 69 years.
Joan will be sorely missed by her devoted sister Pat, loving nieces Vicky & Sarah and great nephews and nieces Charlie, Jim,
Kathleen, Alice and Evie.
Joan's life will be celebrated at 11:45am on Wednesday 22nd January at St Aloysius Catholic Church, Hebburn followed
by a service at South Shields Crematorium. Rest in Peace.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - 01914164160
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
