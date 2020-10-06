Home

NICHOLSON Joan Suddenly on
Monday 28th September 2020, Joan Nicholson.
Formerly of Palmer Crescent, Hebburn, passed away peacefully in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle.
Joan had no preceding illness
and her death has come as a great shock to all her family and friends.

Devoted Wife to Barry, much loved Mam of Sharon and Michelle, cherished Gran to Gemma, Matthew, Danielle and Summer.

Funeral service to take place
at St Johns Church, Hebburn
on Monday 12th October 2020
at 9:45 am followed by burial
in Jarrow Cemetery.
All enquiries to -
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Tel (0191) 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020
