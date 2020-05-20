|
|
|
Plant Joan
(née Leighton)
(Hebburn) Passed away peacefully at home
on 12th May 2020, aged 90 years.
Just a prayer from the family
who loved you, just a memory
fond and true, in our hearts
you will live forever, because we thought the world of you.
Yvonne, Roslyn, Gordon,
Heather, Andrew, Abigail, Hollie,
Rosie, Rob, Martyn, the late Stephen,
Phil, Beccy and Tasha.
Due to the current circumstances there will be private family cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate Joan's life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020