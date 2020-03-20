Home

More Obituaries for Joan Stenwick
Joan Stenwick

Joan Stenwick Notice
Stenwick Joan Craik
(Beddell House, Durham) Peacefully on 15th March 2020,
aged 99 years. Joan, dearest daughter of the late Hilmar John Stenwick and Lilian Stenwick, beloved sister of the late Jack.
Due to the current restrictions in place Joan will be cremated privately on 26th March 2020.
There will be a memorial service at Sherburn House Chapel at a later date when everyone can attend.
Joan is resting at
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Washington Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
