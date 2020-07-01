|
|
|
Watkinson (Jarrow) Peacefully at home
on 25th June 2020
aged 74 years, Joan
(nee Young).
Loving wife of Allen, loved mam of Paula and Lee, dearest mother in law of Gary and Judith, much loved grandma Joan of Joe and Owen.
Family and friends please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 9:45am. Family flowers only please.
Joan will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on July 1, 2020