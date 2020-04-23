Home

WELSH Joan
(Whitburn) At Willowdene Care Home, peacefully on the 19th April 2020, aged 89 years.
Joan (née West), everloving wife
of the late Richard Taylor (Dick), beloved mam of Joyce, Lynda and Margaret, mother-in-law of Tom, nana to Lauren, Thomas, Danielle, Richard, Jordan and the late Joanne. Nan nan to Mia, Taylor, Raven, Peachez, India, Summer, Logan and Savannah.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 9am.
Due to current circumstances the funeral will be private.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
