Aydon West Boldon Sadly, passed away on
10th October 2020 aged 67 years.
Joe a devoted husband of Pauline, adored dad of Mark and Emma and father in law of Andrea and Tony. Precious granda of Ross, Erin,
Ethan, Owen and great granda of
Ameilia and Emiley.
The funeral will take place in
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 26th October at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Pancreatic Cancer. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon
