Hewitt Hebburn Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by his loving family
on the 14th January 2020, aged 77 years. Joe, a dearly loved husband
of Anne, a wonderful dad of Sandra, George and Joanne. Dear father in law, an adored granda and great granda. Joe will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St James RC Church on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 12 noon, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the SVP, donations may be received at the church and the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020