|
|
|
Arnott (Jarrow) Peacefully after a long illness in Hebburn Court Nursing Home on the 26th May 2020, aged 77 years.
John, deeply loved husband of
Flora of 55 years, greatly
adored dad and hero to Paul and Kerry, a loving dad-in-law of Karen and brother to Dianne and
brother-in-law of Douglas.
Funeral Service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June at 4:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Sadly restrictions are in place
so all enquiries please to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
South Shields on 0191 4555521.
John's family would like to thank all staff for their care and support shown to John and we will love you forever and always X X X
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020