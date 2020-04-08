Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
John Atkinson
ATKINSON South Shields Passed away peacefully at Sunderland General Hospital
on Monday 6th April 2020, aged
88 years, John (Jack) Fredrick.
Beloved husband of the late Ellen Atkinson and loving father of
Elaine, Martin, daughter-in-law
Joy and late son Jacky. Beloved brother of Noreen and May.
Much loved grandad to Claire,
Dean and Jordan.
Funeral Service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
16th April 2020 at 2.00pm.
Close family only and family flowers.
Donations can be kindly sent to
The Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jack Atkinson.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
