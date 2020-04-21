|
Atkinson John Frederick 1931 - 2020.
The family of the late Jack Atkinson would like to offer their sincere gratitude to the many people who showed great kindness and
support throughout his life.
For the dedication, compassion and medical care over a life time of
Drs Bradshaw, Churnside, Muchall and Nurse Gloria Olly at the Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields. We could not have wished for a better team to look after Jack. To the carers from Comfort Call - Chris, Jemeela, Sarah, Michael and his loving sister May who cared for Jack in his own home.
To all the truly selfless care staff, domestics, cooks, maintenance and nurses at the Brony Park Nursing Home in Sunderland. Heart felt thanks is not enough for these amazing, compassionate, dedicated and truly brave people. Jack was very much loved and cared for during his stay.
Sincere thanks to all the medical staff, domestics, cooks and Daniel Lawson, hospital Social Worker, at the South Shields General Hospital who looked after Jack on many occasions and to the medical staff and all colleagues on Ward E54 at the Sunderland General Hospital who cared for and looked after Jack and his family with such bravery and compassion in his final hours.
Finally, thank you to Tynedale Funeral Directors, Pat Bealing, Minister and all family and friends who gave Jack the dignified and sensitive send off possible in these difficult times.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020