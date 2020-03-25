Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
John Baines Notice
Baines John Robert
(Bosun Jack) Peacefully in hospital on
16th March, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of
Lynn, Tracey and Stephanie,
loving father-in-law of
Raymond, Michael and David,
also a cherished grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 31st March in South Shields Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
