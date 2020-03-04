|
|
|
Baker West Boldon Sadly passed away suddenly at home on 21st February 2020, aged 83 years. John, a devoted husband of the late Comissa (nee Cantounias). A much loved Father, Father in Law and Grandfather.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at St Nicholas Church, West Boldon on Monday 9th March at 11.45am, followed by private interment at Boldon Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Prostate Cancer UK. A collection box will be provided at the church. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Red Lion,
West Boldon for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020