Burns John Kenneth
'Ken' Passed away peacefully on
16th August, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of
Michael, Peter, Alan and Philip.
Loving brother of Christina.
A dear father in law
to Sheila and Joél.
Loving Granda of Karen, Joanne, Dale, Chris, Ruby and Lily.
Much loved Great Granda to Adam, Joshua, Lana, Finlay and Lola.
A service will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 28th August at 9.45 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to the
Alzheimers Society.
All welcome afterwards
at The Red Hackle.
Thank you to all of the staff
at Roseway House.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020