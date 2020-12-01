|
BUTCHER (Jarrow formerly of Deckham) Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on
25th November 2020,
aged 84 years. John
(also known as Albert),
much loved dad of Elaine,
loving granda of Emma and Nicola and an adored granda Funt to Rhiannon, Maxim and Ronin. Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 8th December at 2pm. Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries tel: Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow on 0191 4897400. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie. A donation box will be provided after the service or donations may be made on line in memory of John/Albert.
Love you always x
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020