CURRY John Morton
South Shields Aged 87 years, passed away peacefully on 28th June.
Son of the late John and Elsie,
husband of the late Mary
(née Cooper). Loving father to
June, Karen, Paul and the late Anthony. Brother to Jim and
the late Maurice and Marion, loved grandfather and great grandfather.
There is no night without a dawning,
No winter without a spring.
Much loved and sadly missed by his family.
A church service will take place at St. Mark and St Cuthbert Church
on July 10th at 11.45 followed by a committal at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in
lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
God bless you Dad.
A wake in line with Covid-19 new restrictions will be held at the Sea Hotel.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 6, 2020