Davison John From South Shields
then East Kilbride, died peacefully on 24th March 2020 aged 75 years with Daughter by his side in the care of Hebburn Court Care Home. Husband to the late Wilma, previously to Kathleen. Father to Andrea and Gary, Step Father to Caroline. Much loved Granddad of Nicola, Hannah, Jessica and Andrew, Jasmine and Imogen. Like a Father and Granddad to Sarah, Adam and Charlotte. Father in law to Michael, Stephen and Nicholas. Funeral at South Shields Crematorium on 3rd April 2020 at 9.45. Immediate family currently only allowed to attend. Donations to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020