DOUGLAS John Suddenly in hospital on
Saturday 4th April, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved son of Eileen and the late John. Much loved brother of Stephen, Mark, David, Pamela, Ian, Ann, Philip and the late Stuart. Sadly missed uncle of Neil and Zoe and brother in law of Ann and Yvonne.
Graveside service to take place at Harton Cemetery on
Monday 20th April, at 12:15pm for close family and friends.
Due to travel restrictions
some family members are unable to attend so there may be space
for friends, please contact
the family direct.
Those unable to attend we ask you
to remember John by raising
a glass at home.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Westoe Road, South Shields.
Telephone 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020