Douglass John (Jack) (Hebburn) Sadly passed away Tuesday 21st April aged 86.
Husband to Evelyn, father to Lynn, John and Joanne, grandad to Kay, Gwen, Jake and Luke and great grandfather to Bella and Lily.
You will be dearly missed by us and everyone who had the pleasure to know you. Rest now Dad.
Due to restrictions the funeral is for close family members only on Wednesday 29th April, 4:15pm at South Shields Crematorium.
For those unable to attend please raise a glass at home and remember him.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020