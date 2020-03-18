|
FRENCH John Peacefully at the Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle on
Saturday 7th March 2020,
surrounded by his loving
family, John aged 85 years.
Ex Hawthorne Leslie and Robert Fraser & Sons. Dearly loved husband of Christine,
loving dad of Graeme and Lisa, cherished grandad of Sam
and Joe, father in law of Shane
and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held
at Carlisle Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 2:20pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Diabetes UK, Down's Syndrome Association
and the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Jill Glencross Independent
Funeral Director,
16 The Square,
Dalston, Carlisle.
Tel: 01228 317373.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020