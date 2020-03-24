Home

John Gallagher

John Gallagher Notice
Gallagher John
"Johnnie" Jarrow has just lost another son, make way Mam
because up he comes.
I remember how we used to joke,
now I sit here with my heart broke.
It's very hard to try and smile,
you were very special
by a million miles.
I loved you more than I cared to say,
but now I say it each and every day.
I can't believe that you have gone and let's remember
you were never wrong.
It's very hard to say goodbye,
but with a tear or two, I will try.
You were my father figure,
friend and brother too.
Only God knows how
I love and miss you.
God bless Johnnie.
All our love, Christopher, Debbie, Jack and Nicole xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
