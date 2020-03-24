|
|
|
Gallagher John (Johnnie) Passed away suddenly on
15th March, aged 67.
Loving Husband of Val
and much loved Dad of Christopher and Joseph.
Dearest Father in Law
of Janine and Lucy and
caring loving Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by Family, Friends and beloved dog Hooch.
Night Night Johnnie, Love your Little Darling Vala X
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 1st April 12.30pm at South Shields Crematorium.
Our family are heartbroken not to give Johnnie the send-off he really deserves.
We understand that some people will be unable to pay their respects and at this present time we would like people to look after themselves first and foremost.
Donations may be made to the Friends of Jarrow Cemetery.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020