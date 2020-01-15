Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Resources
More Obituaries for John Havelock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Havelock

Notice Condolences

John Havelock Notice
HAVELOCK (West Boldon) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 8th January, aged 87 years, John.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née Duffy), much loved dad of Michael, Michelle and John,
a dear father in law of Angela, Stuart and Lynne, devoted granda of Craig, Sarah, Greg, Michael, Grace, George, Rachael and Ross, also little great grandad of Libby and Oliver.
Funeral service to take place at Sacred Heart, Boldon on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.45am prior to interment at Boldon Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations collected after the service for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
John will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -