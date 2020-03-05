|
Hurst John Suddenly on February 20th,
aged 81 years, after a short illness
but bravely fought.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, loving dad to Margaret, Jean, Debra, Anne and Paula,
father-in-law, granda and
great granda and a loving brother.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 12th March at 10:30 at
South Shields Crematorium.
Afterwards at the Brigham and Cowans, all welcome.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Great North
Air Ambulance Service.
Resting at Peter Johnsons,
Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020