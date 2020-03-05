|
Hurst Dad, you left us so suddenly,
our hearts are broken.
You were the most kind, funniest and loving Dad and Grandad anyone could wish for.
You brought fun and laughter into the lives of all your family.
You loved them greatly and we loved you greatly in return.
I will never forget our afternoons together when we reminisced and spent precious time together,
those afternoons will stay
in my heart forever.
I cannot believe you have left us.
Love you always, Debra and Kevin, grandson Christopher, Caitlin, great grandsons Luca and Finlay XX
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020