Keefe John
(Low Fell) Formerly Shakespeare Street, Hebburn. Peacefully at home on 29th November aged 92 years, John. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, dearest father
of Paula and Godfrey and
son in law Nik and much loved Grandad of Alex, Charlotte, Kate, Eleisha, Rhiain and Amelia.
To be received into
St Peter's RC Church, Low Fell on
Wednesday 9th December at 6.30pm. A private family
Requiem Mass to be held on
Thursday 10th December at 11am.
Interment following at Hebburn Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu
may be sent if desired to
Macmillan Nursing Care.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020