LINSLEY John
(Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
25th January 2020, aged 80 years.
John, devoted husband to Joyce,
cherished dad of Gary, Karen and Mark, much loved father-in-law to Valerie, Les and Sara, adored granda of Jon, Emma, Rebecca, Amy, Katie and their partners Nichola, David and Tony, a treasured great granda to Jack, Paddy, Annie, Evie, Daizy and Molly, also a dearly loved brother to Margaret and brother in law to Robert.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 7th February at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium for
'Charlie Bear Cancer Care'.
All welcome back afterwards to Elmfield Social Club, Hebburn.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel (0191) 483 6521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
