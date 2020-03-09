|
|
|
Linsley The family of the late John wish
to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during
their recent bereavement.
Also for the sympathy cards and letters of condolence received
and donations of £730.00 for
Charlie Bear Foundation,
Freemans Hospital.
Special thanks to doctors
and staff of Ward 20 at
South Shields District Hospital.
Thanks to Michael Howe for a comforting service, staff at
Elmfield Social Club, Hebburn, Rosie's for the catering and to
Gill Martin and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn,
for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020