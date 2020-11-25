Home

McLACHLAN
John Peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years, with his family by his side on
16th November 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved father of Ian, Neil and Judith, father-in-law of Lorraine and Yoshiko, loved step father
to Julie, Lynda and families.
Cherished grandad and great grandad, he will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020
