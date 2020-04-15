Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mullen

Notice Condolences

John Mullen Notice
MULLEN (Jarrow) Passed away in hospital on 8th April 2020 aged 97 years. John, beloved husband of the late Catherine (Katie), much loved dad of John and partner Ann, daughter Maria and son in law Fred, treasured granda of Deborah, Michelle, partner Paul and Toni, a loving great granda of Gemma, Jonathan, Rebecca, Callum, Ralph and Edie, also a great great granda of Rhys and Kaitlyn.
Private family graveside service at Jarrow Cemetery on April 22nd at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in aid of the
Drs and Nurses working on the Corona Virus Wards at S.T.D.H.
Rest in peace Dad, loved and will miss you always. X
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -