|
|
|
MULLEN (Jarrow) Passed away in hospital on 8th April 2020 aged 97 years. John, beloved husband of the late Catherine (Katie), much loved dad of John and partner Ann, daughter Maria and son in law Fred, treasured granda of Deborah, Michelle, partner Paul and Toni, a loving great granda of Gemma, Jonathan, Rebecca, Callum, Ralph and Edie, also a great great granda of Rhys and Kaitlyn.
Private family graveside service at Jarrow Cemetery on April 22nd at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in aid of the
Drs and Nurses working on the Corona Virus Wards at S.T.D.H.
Rest in peace Dad, loved and will miss you always. X
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020