NICHOLSON John
(Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on 6th July, aged 78 years.
John, loving husband of the late Maureen (nee King), devoted dad of Wendy, Siobhan, Karen and John, loving father in law to David, Kevin and Lisa, beloved grandad of twins Lily and Lucy and Marnie.
Funeral service on 24th July at 1.15pm at South Shields Crematorium. Restrictions still in place. Family flowers only, donations can be sent to the British Lung Foundation.
John will be hugely missed by all his family as he was a fantastic husband and father.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020
