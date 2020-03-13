|
PARKIN SOUTH SHIELDS Suddenly in Hospital on the 9th March 2020, aged 78 years,
John (Ginger). Much loved brother of Moira, Bill and Marilyn,
loving uncle of Linda, Julie, Elaine, Karen and families. Loving partner of Mavis. Will stay in our hearts forever, sadly missed.
Please meet at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 24th March 2020, at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
PDSA and the RNLI, donations
can be received at the service.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020