John Pratt

John Pratt Notice
Pratt (South Shields,
originally Jarrow)
John (Jack) Sadly passed away on
25th April 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Maxine and much loved dad of Simon and his wife Beverley and Jason and his wife Julie, grandsons Kevin, Jordan and partners and great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th May at 10:30am.
No flowers, but donations for Alzheimers Society would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to R S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House, Tel: 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on May 4, 2020
