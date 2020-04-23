|
SWALWELL South Shields Peacefully at home on
Saturday April 18th 2020,
John, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Lynn).
Much loved dad of Angela, Gwen, Andrew and Peter. Dear grandad and great grandad. Beloved brother of Margaret and Norman.
He will be deeply missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired in John's memory, directly to Macmillan nurses. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020