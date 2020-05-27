Home

Williams (Boldon Colliery) Suddenly in South Tyneside Hospital on 19th May 2020, aged 82 years.
John (Jacey), beloved husband of the late Carole, beloved Dad to Shirley, Deborah and Gillian,
father in law to Trevor and Grant, devoted Grandad to Scott, Faye and Sarah and their three partners, Sam, Simon and Kelvin, treasured great grandad to Charlie and brother to Charlie.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at
South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no Celebration
of John's Life.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 27, 2020
